|
|
Sowles, Charles Richard 88, a retired master mechanic, service manager, and supervisor at Falvey Motors, Troy, Michigan, passed away at Tidewell Hospice, in Port Charlotte, FL. on June 15, 2019. He was born Dec. 2, 1930, in Pontiac Michigan. He joined the Air Force in 1951 serving as Staff Sargent with honorable discharge in 1953. He moved to Florida in 1999 with wife Alice Jean Sowles and worked at the Punta Gorda Florida Airport for 16 years of service. He was a loving son, brother, husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather, with a heart of gold. He will be dearly missed by his loving wife Alice, his loving sons Rick (Anne) Sowles, Bob (Leigh) Sowles, Doug (Beth) Sowles, Ron Sowles, his loving daughters Cheryl (Rich) Mosher, Ronda Sowles, Michelle (Bob) Dabak, stepdaughters Patty Braun, Susan (Mark) Trupkovich, Alison (Dan) Novotny, 17 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 34 years, Naomi Jean Sowles and son Thomas Sowles.
Published in The Oakland Press on July 29, 2019