Charles "Tom" Warmoth nicknamed "Carth" by his Waterford friends, passed peacefully in the loving presence of his family on October 4, 2019 at the age of 74. Husband of Carol Warmoth for almost 50 years, father of Aaron Warmoth, Becky (Scott) Orcutt and Sarah Warmoth. Brother of Michael (Charles Norman Jr.) McCarthy and the late Katie McCarthy. Grandfather of his buddies, Brody and Cole Orcutt. Tom and Carol attend Kensington Church, Lake Orion. Visitation Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 11 am - Noon, Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Modezt Funeral Home, Silverbell Chapel, 100 East Silverbell Road, Lake Orion, MI 48360. Memorial Service to follow at Modezt at Noon Saturday.
Published in The Oakland Press on Oct. 9, 2019