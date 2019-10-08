Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Modezt Funeral Home, Silverbell Chapel
100 East Silverbell Road
Lake Orion, MI
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Modezt Funeral Home, Silverbell Chapel
100 East Silverbell Road
Lake Orion, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Warmoth
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles "Tom" Warmoth

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles "Tom" Warmoth Obituary
Charles "Tom" Warmoth nicknamed "Carth" by his Waterford friends, passed peacefully in the loving presence of his family on October 4, 2019 at the age of 74. Husband of Carol Warmoth for almost 50 years, father of Aaron Warmoth, Becky (Scott) Orcutt and Sarah Warmoth. Brother of Michael (Charles Norman Jr.) McCarthy and the late Katie McCarthy. Grandfather of his buddies, Brody and Cole Orcutt. Tom and Carol attend Kensington Church, Lake Orion. Visitation Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 11 am - Noon, Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Modezt Funeral Home, Silverbell Chapel, 100 East Silverbell Road, Lake Orion, MI 48360. Memorial Service to follow at Modezt at Noon Saturday.
Published in The Oakland Press on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.