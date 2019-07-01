|
|
RICHARDS, CHARLES WILLIAM, of Waterford, passed away June 29, 2019 at 92 years of age. Born April 28, 1927 in Pontiac, ichigan, son of the late George and Wave Richards; beloved husband of the late Rubie Jean Richards nee Seiber for over 70 years; loving father of Mark (Cindy) Richards, Steve (Ann) Richards and Lori (Dale Wright) Felker; proud grandfather of Ryan, Kevin (Rachel), Brandon, Megan, Lauren, Tammy (Mark), Shelley, “J” and Rachel; cherished great-grandfather of Rubie, Sloan, Ava, Denise, Chad, Kylee, Gracie, Gaven and AJ; dearest brother of Joan (Wayne) Ross and the late Jack (Betty) Richards. After Charles graduated from Pontiac High School he enlisted in the United States Army during World War II and was stationed in Germany post war. He spent 30 years at Chrysler and retired back in 1984. Charles was an elected Trustee of Waterford Township and loved watching the Tigers, bowling, going to Florida with his wife Rubie and most of all, he loved his family. A Funeral Service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 8, 2019 at COATS FUNERAL HOME-WATERFORD (3141 Sashabaw). Family will receive friends Sunday, July 7, from 3-8 p.m. To post a condolence, please visit:
Published in The Oakland Press on July 4, 2019