Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for charles vigor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

charles william vigor

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
charles william vigor Obituary
VIGOR, Charles William, 96, of Rochester Hills, MI passed away on July 23, 2019. He was born on April 17, 1923 in Detroit, MI. Charles was the beloved father to Katherine (Kate) (Jeff Wyckoff) and Richard (Ric); and uncle to 8 nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife of 59 years, Phoebe Rose (Johnson). Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 from 9-11 a.m., with a Funeral Service being held at 11 a.m., at Pixley Funeral Home, 322 W. University Dr., Rochester, MI.
Published in The Oakland Press on July 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.