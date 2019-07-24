|
VIGOR, Charles William, 96, of Rochester Hills, MI passed away on July 23, 2019. He was born on April 17, 1923 in Detroit, MI. Charles was the beloved father to Katherine (Kate) (Jeff Wyckoff) and Richard (Ric); and uncle to 8 nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife of 59 years, Phoebe Rose (Johnson). Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 from 9-11 a.m., with a Funeral Service being held at 11 a.m., at Pixley Funeral Home, 322 W. University Dr., Rochester, MI.
Published in The Oakland Press on July 25, 2019