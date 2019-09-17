The Oakland Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Coats Funeral Home - Clarkston
8909 Dixie Highway
Clarkston, MI 48348
(248) 620-4142
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Coats Funeral Home - Clarkston
8909 Dixie Highway
Clarkston, MI 48348
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
Coats Funeral Home - Clarkston
8909 Dixie Highway
Clarkston, MI 48348
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charmaine Klaus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charmaine G. Klaus

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charmaine G. Klaus Obituary
KLAUS, CHARMAINE G. of Waterford, passed away September 14, 2019 at 82 years of age. Loving wife of William “Bill” for 63 years; dear mother of Adrienne (Philip) Keranen, the late William (the late Janice) Klaus, Karl Klaus, and Kathy Klaus; grandmother of 13; great grandmother of 13; sister of the late Marilyn (the late Don) Diehl. Charmaine was a respiratory therapist for over 20 years, a job she loved, and retired from McLaren-Flint in 1999. She was a skilled markswoman in muzzle loading, pistol, and rifle. She was active in the Civil War re-enactments Richmond, VA, which included sewing her ball gowns and Bill’s uniforms. An exceptional woman, Charmaine was a member of the Oakland Co. Sportsman Club; a spokeswoman and member of the NRA providing congressional testimony in the 1980’s in support of conceal and carry, especially for women, and would organize a gun shooting club. Her loving smile, sharp shooting wit, and spunk will be dearly missed by family and friends. Funeral service will be Monday, September 23, 2019 at 10:30 AM at COATS FUNERAL HOME-CLARKSTON, 8909 Dixie Hyw. Burial follows Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly. The family will receive friends Sunday 3-8 PM. To post a condolence, visit
Published in The Oakland Press on Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charmaine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Coats Funeral Home - Clarkston
Download Now