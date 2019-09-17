|
|
KLAUS, CHARMAINE G. of Waterford, passed away September 14, 2019 at 82 years of age. Loving wife of William “Bill” for 63 years; dear mother of Adrienne (Philip) Keranen, the late William (the late Janice) Klaus, Karl Klaus, and Kathy Klaus; grandmother of 13; great grandmother of 13; sister of the late Marilyn (the late Don) Diehl. Charmaine was a respiratory therapist for over 20 years, a job she loved, and retired from McLaren-Flint in 1999. She was a skilled markswoman in muzzle loading, pistol, and rifle. She was active in the Civil War re-enactments Richmond, VA, which included sewing her ball gowns and Bill’s uniforms. An exceptional woman, Charmaine was a member of the Oakland Co. Sportsman Club; a spokeswoman and member of the NRA providing congressional testimony in the 1980’s in support of conceal and carry, especially for women, and would organize a gun shooting club. Her loving smile, sharp shooting wit, and spunk will be dearly missed by family and friends. Funeral service will be Monday, September 23, 2019 at 10:30 AM at COATS FUNERAL HOME-CLARKSTON, 8909 Dixie Hyw. Burial follows Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly. The family will receive friends Sunday 3-8 PM. To post a condolence, visit
Published in The Oakland Press on Sept. 19, 2019