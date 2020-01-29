|
Cheryl G. Scott. Sunrise: March 21, 1944 – Sunset: January 23, 2020. Cheryl G. Scott (Shari) entered Heaven’s gates on January 23, 2020. She was preceded in death by parents Clarence and Helen Scott, brothers Robert, Clarence, Roszel (Millie) Scott, brother in law Jerry Threets, sister Wilma Webster, niece Shawn Pritchett and nephew Scott “Derek” Pritchett. To cherish her memory are three sisters, Constance (Connie) Threets, Irma and Edith Scott, one brother Bruce (Marion) Scott, numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends, including two special great-nieces Brandi Leigh (Joe Johnson) and Ashlee Cheryl, two God children Monique Couser and Leann Stewart, and two great grand-nephews Joseph Shawn and Carter McKinley Johnson. Shari was a graduate of Wayne State University, taught school in Royal Oak and retired from General Motors. She was a faithful member of Trinity Missionary Baptist Church. She served on many community boards and committees such as Pontiac Meals on Wheels and the Pontiac Democrats Club. She also served as a Beaumont hospital mentor and was a member of the NAACP and the Animal Care Network. Shari was a recipient of numerous awards including the Sojourner Truth award, the AKA Businesswomen award, District 7 Humanitarian award and the MI Animal Care Volunteer award. Shari loved scary movies and game shows and was the top winner on the national tv show Wheel of Fortune. Funeral services will be arranged by Swanson-Cobb’s Funeral Home and will be held at Trinity Missionary Baptist Church in Pontiac, MI at 11 a.m. on Friday, January 31, 2020. Family hour at 10 a.m. Public viewing is Thursday, January 30 from 6-8 p.m. at Cobb’s Funeral Home.
Published in The Oakland Press on Jan. 30, 2020