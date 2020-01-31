The Oakland Press Obituaries
of Waterford; January 29, 2020; age 96; Loving husband of Joyce; Dear father of the late Lonna (John) Durand, Patricia (the late Donald) Hawk, and Michelle (Jim) Bortz; Cherished grandfather of 7 and great-grandfather of 7; Beloved brother of the late Wonietta Hickey. Mr. Silvers was retired from the Detroit Fire Department and was a World War II Veteran of the United States Navy. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, February 3, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, 5630 Pontiac Lake Road, Waterford. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Interment Roseland Park Cemetery. Online guest book
Published in The Oakland Press on Feb. 2, 2020
