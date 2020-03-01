|
In Loving Memory of Chester Lulek June 5, 1926 - March 31, 2019 (92) Originally from Dearborn, MI, Chester earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting from Michigan State University and a Masters Degree in Business from The University of Detroit. Chester was a member of the SAE Fraternity durning his time at MSU and stayed an active member throughout his life. He traveled extensively with Chrysler International and lived in Sao Paulo, Brazil for many years with his wife Virginia and two daughters, Lynne and Mary. Chester resided in Palm Beach, FL until health issues required him to return to Michigan. He will be missed by his family and friends.
Published in The Oakland Press on Mar. 1, 2020