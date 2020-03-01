Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Chester Lulek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Chester Lulek

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Chester Lulek In Memoriam
In Loving Memory of Chester Lulek June 5, 1926 - March 31, 2019 (92) Originally from Dearborn, MI, Chester earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting from Michigan State University and a Masters Degree in Business from The University of Detroit. Chester was a member of the SAE Fraternity durning his time at MSU and stayed an active member throughout his life. He traveled extensively with Chrysler International and lived in Sao Paulo, Brazil for many years with his wife Virginia and two daughters, Lynne and Mary. Chester resided in Palm Beach, FL until health issues required him to return to Michigan. He will be missed by his family and friends.
Published in The Oakland Press on Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Chester's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -