|
|
Christine J. Preston, age 80, of West Bloomfield, passed away October 5, 2019. Beloved wife of Robert. Loving mother of Kim, Rob and Ken. Proud grandmother of Jessica, Jason and Jordan. Dear sister of Patricia Macioce. Christine leaves behind many great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in passing by her parents, Michael and June; and her sister, Carole Montpetit. Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, October 20, 2019 from 2:00pm until 6:00pm at Edward Swanson & Son Funeral Home, 30351 Dequindre Road, Madison Heights. In honor of her love for Disney, when you join us for her celebration of life, we would like you to feel free to wear your favorite Disney apparel. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in The Oakland Press on Oct. 17, 2019