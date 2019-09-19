|
Christopher George Carlson, born December 9, 1950 to Francis Joseph Carlson and Gertrude Sommers died on September 17, 2019 at Huron Valley Sinai Hospital. Loving husband of Donna, father of daughter Christy Ann Birchfield (Arnie), son Cory Lee Carlson (Michelle) and second daughter Katherine Lee Ellsworth-Brown (Jayson). Adored grandfather of five grandchildren, Kamren, Jordan, Aliya, Payton, and Tyler. Chris was an avid Harley rider, boater, and sporting clay shooter. He was devoted to his entire family with brothers who predeceased him, Gilbert and Albert and sister Karen. He leaves behind a special sister, Cindy Scott (Wayne). Chris was a wonderful man that would be there for anyone that asked for and needed help. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews. Funeral arrangements are pending at the home of Chris and Donna.
Published in The Oakland Press on Sept. 20, 2019