GREIF, Christopher Michael – Of Burton, age 43, died Monday, March 25, 2019. Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019 at the Swartz Funeral Home, 1225 West Hill Road, Flint. Cremation has taken place. Visitation 1:30 p.m. Saturday until the time of the service at the funeral home. Christopher was born in Warren, Michigan on March 21, 1976, the son of Robert F. and Joan M. (Chojnacki) Greif. Surviving are children, Hannah and Robert; mother, Joan M. Greif and brother, Robert F. Jr. (Robin) Greif. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert and brother, David. Your condolences may be shared with the family at
Published in The Oakland Press on Mar. 31, 2019