of Waterford; December 25, 2019; age 42; Loving husband of Kathryn Tovar Fotineas; Beloved father of Angelica (Jake Higgins) and Ty; Proud grandpa of Raelynn; Dear son of Peter Fotineas and the late Carol. Dear brother of Phillip (Kara) Sandow and the late Kyle McGinnis; Son in law of Rudy and Patty Tovar; Also several nieces and nephews. Chris owned and operated CAT Construction. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, 5630 Pontiac Lake Road, Waterford. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Tuesday 11 a.m. until time of service. Online guest book
Published in The Oakland Press on Dec. 29, 2019