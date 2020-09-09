Christopher Paul Wright (Chris) died August 27, 2020 at the age of 66. He was born in Pontiac, Michigan on May 1, 1954, the oldest of 6 children to Dorothy and Richard Wright. Chris was raised in Pontiac, Michigan and graduated from Pontiac Catholic High School in 1972 where he played football and basketball all four years. In the early 1980s, he moved to Florida and worked as a carpenter, eventually becoming superintendent of a construction crew that specialized in high end building and renovation. Chris met Judy House, the love of his life, in 2005; they were married on February 4, 2007. He lived in Boynton Beach with Judy and her two daughters, Jessica and Nicole. He was a wonderful stepfather to the girls, and grandfather to Nicole's son, 2 ½-year old Carson. Chris was a big man with a boisterous laugh who was most happy when he was spending time with family and friends. He loved classic rock, golfing as much as possible, cooking for a crowd, Jameson’s Irish whiskey, family get togethers, designing and building handcrafted furniture, traveling cross country with Judy in their RV, and hanging out with his best friend, Denny. Chris and Denny shared many happy memories over their 30+ year friendship. Chris will be sorely missed by his family and friends. His family is certain he is in heaven golfing up a storm with his dad and baby brother, Philip, and probably having a toast at every hole. He is survived by his wife, Judy; daughters Jessica House and Nicole McNab; grandson Carson Powell; sister Julie Wright; sister Mary Wright; brother Matthew Wright; sister Ruth Hetland (Andy); nephews Duncan and Connor Swersey; great-niece Alva Swersey; aunt Harriette Rex; a large extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dorothy and Richard Wright, and brother Philip S. Wright.



