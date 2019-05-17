|
|
CYCAN, Chuck, age 70, of Rochester Hills, died May 15, 2019. He is the beloved husband of 19 years to Kathy, dear father of Justin (Racheal) Labaj and Scott Cycan, grandfather to 6 grandchildren. Beloved brother of Penny (Fred) Castle and Karen (Tab) Downare. He is also survived by 5 nieces & nephews. Chuck was born on January 25, 1949 in Middletown, Connecticut, and lived in Michigan most of his life. He graduated from Waterford Kettering High School in 1968. Chuck was an avid sports fan and absolutely loved the NY Yankees and New England Patriots. He also loved his kitties Snowball and Snowflake, and especially Echo who he is now with. Chuck will be greatly missed. In honor of Chuck’s wishes, public services will not be held and cremation will take place. Memorials may be made to Michigan Humane Society. Condolences may be shared with the family at
Published in The Oakland Press on May 19, 2019