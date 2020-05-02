CINDY LEE WLOSINSKI
of Waterford; May 1, 2020; age 61; Loving wife of Richard for 39 years; Beloved mother of Jamie (Brandon) Bartkowiak, Christine Wlosinski (Wyatt Siegert) and the late Dr. Brian Wlosinski (Lindsey). Dear daughter of Shirley Chaffee and the late Frank; Dear sister of Diane (Eric) Hallman. Cherished grandmother of Colton; Sister in law of James and the late Gerald; Aunt of Darryl, Kyle, Joann, Eric and Jerry; Mrs. Wlosinski spent many years in nursing and hospice nurse, and was a member of the Leggett Mom’s Club. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. and on Thursday from 9 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, 5630 Pontiac Lake Road, Waterford. A private funeral service will take place on Thursday. Memorials may be made to Colton’s education fund or to the Michigan Elk’s Association Major Project. Online guest book

Published in The Oakland Press from May 2 to May 3, 2020.
