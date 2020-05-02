of Waterford; May 1, 2020; age 61; Loving wife of Richard for 39 years; Beloved mother of Jamie (Brandon) Bartkowiak, Christine Wlosinski (Wyatt Siegert) and the late Dr. Brian Wlosinski (Lindsey). Dear daughter of Shirley Chaffee and the late Frank; Dear sister of Diane (Eric) Hallman. Cherished grandmother of Colton; Sister in law of James and the late Gerald; Aunt of Darryl, Kyle, Joann, Eric and Jerry; Mrs. Wlosinski spent many years in nursing and hospice nurse, and was a member of the Leggett Mom’s Club. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. and on Thursday from 9 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, 5630 Pontiac Lake Road, Waterford. A private funeral service will take place on Thursday. Memorials may be made to Colton’s education fund or to the Michigan Elk’s Association Major Project. Online guest book



