Cindy Walter Obituary
Cindy A. Walter; age 63 of Waterford. May 7, 2019. Beloved wife of Ralph; daughter of Mary (Red) and the late Albert Olsen; sister of Jill (Steve) Pocs and Robert Olsen. She was a member of the Oakland County Boat Club. Funeral Service Friday, May 10, 2019 – 11 a.m. at Cross of Christ Lutheran Church, 1100 Lone Pine Rd., Bloomfield Hills. Pastor John Rousch officiating. The family will receive friends Thursday, May 9, 2019, 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Huntoon Funeral Home, 855 West Huron, Pontiac. Suggested memorials to Memorial Hospice of Michigan. Envelopes available at the funeral home.
Published in The Oakland Press on May 9, 2019
