The Oakland Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home
5929 South Main Street
Clarkston, MI 48346
(248) 625-5231
For more information about
Clara LENTZ
View Funeral Home Obituary
Viewing
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
The Rock Church
11400 Linden Rd
Fenton, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
The Rock Church
11400 Linden Rd
Fenton, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Clara LENTZ
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clara Jean LENTZ


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clara Jean LENTZ Obituary
went to be with the Lord December 15, 2019; age 89. Preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Harry R. Lentz, children Alan R. (Syrena) Lentz and Cynthia R. (Anthony) Ambrose and grandson Richard Lentz. Loving mother of Gary E. Lentz, Sandra J. Lentz and Linda (Gene) Mortensen. Devoted grandmother of 8, great grandmother of 9 and great great grandmother of 7. Funeral Service Thursday December 19th at 11 am at The Rock Church 11400 Linden Rd., Fenton. Friends may attend the viewing at the church Thursday after 10 am. Private Interment Oakland Hills Cemetery. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com
Published in The Oakland Press on Dec. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -