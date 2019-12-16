|
|
went to be with the Lord December 15, 2019; age 89. Preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Harry R. Lentz, children Alan R. (Syrena) Lentz and Cynthia R. (Anthony) Ambrose and grandson Richard Lentz. Loving mother of Gary E. Lentz, Sandra J. Lentz and Linda (Gene) Mortensen. Devoted grandmother of 8, great grandmother of 9 and great great grandmother of 7. Funeral Service Thursday December 19th at 11 am at The Rock Church 11400 Linden Rd., Fenton. Friends may attend the viewing at the church Thursday after 10 am. Private Interment Oakland Hills Cemetery. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com
Published in The Oakland Press on Dec. 17, 2019