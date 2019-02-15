The Oakland Press Obituaries
Pixley Funeral Home
3530 Auburn Road
Auburn Hills, MI 48326
(248) 852-1800
For more information about
Claudia GAFF
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Pixley Funeral Home
3530 Auburn Road
Auburn Hills, MI 48326
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
2:00 PM
Pixley Funeral Home
3530 Auburn Road
Auburn Hills, MI 48326
View Map
GAFF, Claudia Rae. Age 66, of Clarkston, died February 9, 2019, at Lake Orion Nursing Center. Claudia was born on November 28, 1952 in Pontiac, daughter of the late Glenn and Charlotte Smith. She graduated from Pontiac Central High in 1970, and employed at Pontiac Osteopathic Hospital in the Patient Accounting Dept. for 42 years. Claudia enjoyed golfing, bowling, gardening, and reading. For many years Claudia was blessed with fellowship during league play with her friends and family. She took joy in gardening around her home throughout the growing seasons. Most of all, Claudia loved spending time with her family, whether on vacation or taking in a lazy afternoon movie. Claudia will be missed tremendously by all that knew her. Claudia is survived by her husband, William “Bill” Gaff, Jr., children Aaron J. (Heather) Gaff and Kelly K. (Scott) Bowman; grandchildren Zachary, Madison, Allison, Wyatt, Dade and LaeLa; sisters Robyne (Randy) Gaff, LuAnn (Rick) Summers, and Glenna (Les) Stampe, as well as many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019, 2 p.m. at the Pixley Funeral Home, 3530 Auburn Road, Auburn Hills. Rev. John Freeman officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. Condolences may be shared online at
Published in The Oakland Press on Feb. 17, 2019
