|
|
CAMPBELL, CLAYTON GLENNFORD, , age 83 of Waterford passed away November 2, 2019. “We miss you already, Dad”. Born February 3, 1936 in Grant Township, Michigan, the son of the late Walter and Florence Campbell. Dear husband of the late Marjorie for 61 years; proud father of Kathy (Chris) Frayer, Lynne (Gary) Elliott, Wanda (Ron) Welch and Tammy (Bruce) Domke; grandfather of Jill (Lee), Jamie (Kevin), Eric (Becky), Ashley (Donny), Melissa (Ryan), Todd, Tyler and Cody; great grandfather of Ian, Hunter, Kaylee, Curtis, Drea, Max, Kaylin, Landon, Weston and MacKenzie; brother of Elmer (Marie) Campbell, LeRoy (Alice) Campbell and Allen (Gladys) Campbell; brother-in-law of Dr. Robert (Eileen) Lohr, Sharleen (Dannie) Teichow and Jean (the late Dale) Lohr. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019, 1:00 PM at Coats Funeral Home, Waterford. The family will receive friends on Friday from 11:00 AM until time of service. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the St. Jude Children’s Hospital. To post a condolence, please visit
Published in The Oakland Press on Nov. 7, 2019