WINFIELD, Clemon W. Jr. "CW" – age 81, passed away, Monday, July 13, 2020 at his residence. Retired from General Motors after thirty-one years of loyal service. Trustee at New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church. Honorably discharged from U. S. Army, in addition to thirty-four years Army Reserve. Family hour 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 24, 2020 at New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, 174 Branch Street., with funeral service commencing at 11 a.m. Pastor Keyon S. Payton, Officiating. Interment Great Lakes National Cemetery, 4200 North Belford Rd. Friends and pallbearers will assemble at the church 10:30 a.m. Friday. Mr. Winfield, Jr. will lie instate in the Chapel of Lawrence E. Moon Funeral Home, 268 N. Perry St., and may be viewed from Noon-6 p.m. Thursday.