Clifford Allen "Kip" Jones
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Clifford's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
JONES, CLIFFORD ALLEN “KIP” of Holly, formerly of Waterford, passed away May 16, 2020. Kip was born October 27, 1927 in Alma, Michigan to Frank and Muriel Jones (nee Dean); beloved husband of the late Hattie Jones (nee Vashon) for 72 wonderful years; loving father of Timothy (Dawn) Jones of Hale, Terry (Emily) Jones of Waterford, and Cheryl (Harvie) Fulk of Holly; proud grandfather of 10 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. Kip worked over 40 years as a truck driver for Jones Motor Co. He was an avid golfer, bowler and volleyball player. Formerly a member of the Waterford and Davisburg senior citizens. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends. Memorial Service will take place at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to COATS FUNERAL HOME - WATERFORD. To post a condolence, visit:

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Oakland Press from May 18 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Coats Funeral Home - Waterford
3141 Sashabaw Road
Waterford, MI 48329
(248) 674-0461
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved