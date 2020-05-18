JONES, CLIFFORD ALLEN “KIP” of Holly, formerly of Waterford, passed away May 16, 2020. Kip was born October 27, 1927 in Alma, Michigan to Frank and Muriel Jones (nee Dean); beloved husband of the late Hattie Jones (nee Vashon) for 72 wonderful years; loving father of Timothy (Dawn) Jones of Hale, Terry (Emily) Jones of Waterford, and Cheryl (Harvie) Fulk of Holly; proud grandfather of 10 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. Kip worked over 40 years as a truck driver for Jones Motor Co. He was an avid golfer, bowler and volleyball player. Formerly a member of the Waterford and Davisburg senior citizens. He will be deeply missed by his family and friends. Memorial Service will take place at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to COATS FUNERAL HOME - WATERFORD. To post a condolence, visit:



