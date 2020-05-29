ALVIS Jr., CLYDE, of Clarkston, passed away, Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at the age of 71. Born September 14, 1948 in Pontiac, Michigan son of the late Clyde and Betty Alvis (nee Cole); loving father of Chris; dearest brother of Lorene Sue Williams, Teresa Ann Marcus, David Gene Alvis and preceded in death by Linda Lee Cooper. Clyde proudly served his country in the Army during the Vietnam War. He retired from GM after 30 years. He was an active member in of the VFW in Pontiac. Due to government regulations, a private family service will be held. Arrangements entrusted to COATS FUNERAL HOME-WATERFORD. Memorial donations may be made to the Disabled American Veterans Charity. To post a condolence, visit www.CoatsFuneralHome.com
Published in The Oakland Press from May 29 to May 31, 2020.