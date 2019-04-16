The Oakland Press Obituaries
Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home
5929 South Main Street
Clarkston, MI 48346
(248) 625-5231
Cody JOHNSON
of Clarkston; passed away suddenly April 12, 2019; age 27. Son of Lisa (Jason) Durham and Lee Johnson; grandson of Patricia (the late Bill) Traynor, Virginia (Edward) Jones, Dave and Sue Durham; brother of Alex (Candace); uncle of Mason and Johnny; preceded in death by his brother Ryan; also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Memorial Service Friday 12:30 pm at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston where friends may visit Thursday 4-8 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com
Published in The Oakland Press on Apr. 17, 2019
