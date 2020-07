Or Copy this URL to Share

LEANIER, Coletta Y. "Connie" – age 85, passed away, Sunday, July 5, 2020 at her residence. She leaves to cherish her memory: son, Todd Leanier; grandchildren, Ashley and Kennedy Wilson and Todd Minard; and a host family and friends. Mrs. Leanier will in state in the Chapel of Lawrence E. Moon Funeral Home, 268 N. Perry St. and may be viewed Monday, July 13, 2020 from 12:00-6:00PM.



