STANLEY, Collette Adell, age 85, of Oakland Township, passed away on July 11, 2020. She was born in Webster, South Dakota on July 4, 1935. Collette Adell Hart graduated from Berkley High School. Collette went on to marry William Frederick Stanley on January 3, 1955. She was a member of University Presbyterian Church and always had a passion for reading and gardening. Collette is survived by her husband, William Stanley; her children, Sue (Joe) Bacani, Katie Harris, Bill (the late Brenda) Stanley III, and Brad (Debbi) Stanley; her grandchildren, Nicole (Cory) Mace, Shawn Harris, Jennifer (Paul Storti) Bacani, Beckie Bacani, Angie Bacani, Amanda Bacani, Brittany Stanley, Colin Stanley, and Barrett Stanley; her great grandchildren, Addie, Kylie, and Lorna Mace; and her siblings, Melissa (the late Phil) Morley and Dennis (Pam) Hart. Private Services were held for the family. A public Celebration of Life will be planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project
(woundedwarriorproject.org
) or the Michigan Humane Society (www.michiganhumane.org
). www.pixleyfh.com