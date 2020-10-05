On Saturday, October 3, 2020 Rev. Collin Roy Cummings, loving husband and father of four children, passed away at the age of 88. He lived in Prescott for the past 19 years, formerly of Clarkston. He was born on September 11, 1932 to Isaac Thomas and Marjorie Cummings in Mancelona, MI. On Saturday, September 22, 1950 Roy married his childhood sweetheart, Joan B. Norton. They raised their four children, Michael Roy Cummings (deceased), Kathleen JoAnn Morris, Richard Collin Cummings and John Wesley Cummings. Roy had a passion for sports such as baseball and hockey. He worked for General Motors for 30 years upon retirement. Roy was a minister at the Melita Free Methodist Church and Turner Free Methodist Church for 7 years with his wife, Joan, right by his side. After serving there, Roy retired and became a song leader at the Standish Free Methodist Church. He was an avid music lover and formed many gospel groups that traveled throughout the United States and Canada spreading the love of Jesus. He was known for his love for God and his infectious smile. Roy encouraged and brought much joy to many people. He is survived by his loving wife, Joan, who supported him in his ministries for 70 years; children, Kathleen (Albert) Morris, Richard Cummings, and John (Lynn) Cummings; brother, Jim (Bernita) Cummings; sister, Linda (Bobby) Turner; grandchildren, Rev. Lee (Jane) Cummings, Steven (Kristin) Cummings, Kimberly (Robert) Karp, Kristine (Eddie) Gavin, Katherine Morris, Kevin (Kelly) Morris, Neil (Kelly) Cummings, Mark (Cheyanne) Cummings, Tyler Cummings, Colleen (Chris) Harper, and Sean Cummings. He was blessed by many great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his oldest son, Michael Cummings, who went to be with the Lord on December 19, 2014. Visitation at Ogemaw Hills Free Methodist Church in West Branch will begin on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 1 p.m. with the service at 2 p.m. Pastor David Kurtz and Rev. Lee Cummings will officiate. Burial will be at Ottawa Park Cemetery in Clarkston on Friday, October 9, 2020 at 1 p.m. Arrangements were handled by Steuernol & McLaren Funeral Home in West Branch. www.steuernolmclaren.com