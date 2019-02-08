The Oakland Press Obituaries
|
Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home
5929 South Main Street
Clarkston, MI 48346
(248) 625-5231
Connie Burns
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
3:00 PM
Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home
5929 South Main Street
Clarkston, MI 48346
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
4:00 PM
Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home
5929 South Main Street
Clarkston, MI 48346
Connie A. Burns


Connie A. Burns Obituary
of Waterford formerly of Drayton Plains; February 2, 2019; age 81; wife of Donald for 62 years; mother of Lori (Jeff) Gibbens, Lisa (Doug) Couture & Leslie (Chris) Schultz; grandmother of Jaime Boyles, J.R., Adam & Nick Gibbens, Brandon & Taylor Bradley; great grandmother of Madeline, Lorianna, Maxon, Trey, Elly, Emma, Ella, Jack, Madison & Alexis; sister of Shirley & Kenneth. Connie retired as a nurse at St Joseph Mercy Hospital after 28 years of service. She enjoyed vacationing, reading, gardening and especially time with family. Memorial Service Saturday, Feb. 23rd at 4:00pm at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston where friends may visit at 3:00pm. Memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer’s Assn. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com
Published in The Oakland Press on Feb. 17, 2019
