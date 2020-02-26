|
|
Mrs. Constance Mae Hoadley, 84 of Lewiston, Michigan died suddenly at her home on February 25, 2020. Connie is survived by her loving husband, Ronald Hoadley of Lewiston; sons, Clark Merchant of Lake Orion; Carl Merchant of Tennessee; daughters, Cari (Gerald) Stevens of Merritt Island, Florida; Connie (Chris) Laverenz of White Lake; Christine Gonzales of Lake Orion; Colleen Merchant of Lake Orion; stepson, Brian Hoadley of Lewiston; stepdaughter, Jennifer Marrocco of Bloomfield Township; Heather (Ryan) McDaniel of Grand Blanc; sister, Elizabeth (Jack) Barnett of Holly; and numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Anna Nemec; son, Craig Merchant; and sister, Joyce Wright. In accordance with her wishes, cremation has taken place. The family has chosen to remember Connie privately at this time. Arrangements were entrusted to Green Funeral Home. Condolence messages may be sent via our website at www.greenfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Oakland Press on Feb. 28, 2020