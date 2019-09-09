The Oakland Press Obituaries
Lynch & Sons Funeral Home
340 Pontiac Trail
Walled Lake, MI 48390
(248) 624-2251
Constance Sacco Obituary
Sacco, Constance (nee: Colone) age 92 of Walled Lake died September 7, 2019. Beloved wife of 53 years to the late Lino. Loving mother of Larry (Suzin) Sacco, Marcia (Joe) Miesbauer, Ann Schaner, Connie (Brian) Dean, Phyllis (Tom) Williams, and Lisa (Rich) Boulton. Also 9 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Funeral mass from St. William Catholic Church, 531 Common Street Walled Lake Tuesday 10 AM (In State 9:30 AM). Friends may visit Lynch & Sons Funeral Home 340 N. Pontiac Trail Walled Lake (3 Blks. S. of Maple Rd.) Monday 4-8 PM. Memorials to the appreciated. Condolences at
Published in The Oakland Press on Sept. 10, 2019
