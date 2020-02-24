|
After almost 88 years of a very full life Corenna passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on February 22, 2020. She is survived by her children Lee (Mark Self), Jim (Lisa Milton) and John (Heather); her grandchildren Jim, Carrie, Henry, Lauren, Eric and David; her nephews John Cohassey (Gretta) and David Cohassey (Becky); her grand niece Olivia. She is predeceased by her parents, Ruth and Frank Morton; her brothers Ross and James (Missing in Action) and her nephew Jim Morton. Corenna was a lifelong resident of Pontiac. A graduate of Michigan State University, Corenna wrote columns and features for the Oakland Press, worked in public relations at Meadowbrook Hall and was involved in many causes, events and groups. She attended First Presbyterian Church in Pontiac where she was a member for almost 59 years. Corenna sang in the church choir, served as an elder, helped form youth groups and its youth choir. Corenna sang with the Pontiac Citywide Choir, was involved with the Pontiac-Oakland Symphony, the Oakland Literacy Council and Oakland University. She was active in her children’s lives and frequently volunteered for their school activities. It’s hard to sum up Corenna’s life except to say it was a life well lived. She will be greatly missed by all those who love her. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to the Oakland Literacy Council or Pontiac Citywide Choir. Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, February 26, 2020 – 11:00 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Pontiac, 99 Wayne St., Pontiac. The family will receive friends Tuesday, February 25th 2p.m. to 4p.m. and 6p.m. to 8p.m. at Huntoon Funeral Home, 855 W. Huron St., Pontiac.
Published in The Oakland Press on Feb. 25, 2020