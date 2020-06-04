Craig Allen Moorhous, age 50, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 in West Branch, MI. He was born on May 26, 1970 in Pontiac to Theodore and Sherry (Priest) Moorhous Jr. Craig lived in West Branch for the past 2 years, formerly of Pontiac. He joined the United States Navy after graduation from high school where he served for four years. After he was honorably discharged from the Navy, he worked on lobster boats in Maine. He enjoyed camping and loved working on cars. Craig owned and operated an auto repair business in Pontiac. Craig is survived by his loving wife, Heidi Merritt and his beloved dog, Riley of West Branch; mother, Sherry (Ronnie) Knight of Conway, MO; father, Ted (Dan McKinney) Moorhous Jr. of Fort Lauderdale, FL; sister, Carey (Stephen) VanLuven of Phillipsburg, MO; in-laws, Debora and Gunther Ratzel; sister-in-law, Christina Herbig; niece and nephew, Anja and Mischa; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Ted and Mary Moorhous Sr., Duane Priest, Betty Dowell, Virgle Dowell; aunt, Laurie Proulx-McDowell; and uncle, Ronnie Dowell. Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at a later time. Arrangements were handled by Steuernol & McLaren Funeral Home in West Branch.



