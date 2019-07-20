|
|
Craig Maxwell Rosso, age 68 from Rochester Hills, MI. Craig was born on November 20, 1950 in Mt. Clemens to Howard and Lynda (Jones) Rosso. He died on June 27, 2019. He is survived by his father Howard, children Kara (Dennis) Rieck and Adam Rosso, sister Cindy (Bob) Schwabel, grandchildren Winston, Leta and William Rieck, and three nieces. Craig practiced law for 38 years and worked in children’s protective services for ten years prior to his legal career. He enjoyed playing tennis and guitar, swimming, and watching sports, especially involving his alma mater, the University of Michigan. Craig loved the outdoors. He hopes that climate change deniers will come to their senses and turn things around. Craig wishes peace to all those who will have peace in their hearts.
Published in The Oakland Press on July 21, 2019