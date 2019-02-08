|
|
ANGEL, CYNTHIA ALPIZA passed away peacefully February 6, 2019 after a long and courageous battle with MS; age 62; born December 7, 1956 in Pontiac, MI. Daughter of Sophie and the late Charles Nick; mother of Tamara Davila (Eugene) and Michelle Angel (Jim); grandmother of Julian and Eva; sister of Tim (Joy), Debbie and Christi; godmother of Tina and Kayleigh; aunt of Kayleigh, Charlie, Nicole and Miya; also survived by many other relatives and friends. Cynthia will lie in state Monday, February 11, 2019, 10:30 a.m. at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, Bloomfield Hills until time of the Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. Rev. Dr. James Honeycutt officiating. Interment Ottawa Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Donelson, Johns and Evans Funeral Home, Waterford Sunday 2-7 p.m. Trisagion Service Sunday 6:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made St. George Greek Orthodox Church or the family. To send a private condolence to the family visit
Published in The Oakland Press on Feb. 9, 2019