Cynthia Lawson

Cynthia Diane Lawson, age 58, of Ferndale, formerly of Royal Oak died June 29, 2020. She was born August 31, 1961 in Royal Oak to Raymond and Jane Lawson. Cynthia was a 1979 graduate of Kimball High in Royal Oak and worked as a legal secretary. Surviving are her husband Donald Barber; mother, Jane Tunison; step-mother, Elizabeth Lawson; step-daughter, Kimberly Barber; siblings, Julie Lawson, Jeff Lawson and Jared Tunison and two step-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father in 2018. A memorial service will be held at a later date.



