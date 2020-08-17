Cynthia (Cindy) Bean passed away August 15, 2020 at the Garden Court nursing home in Palm Beach Gardens, FL from advanced COPD and Covid-19. She was surrounded in spirit, love and prayer by family and friends. Cindy was born February 21, 1955 to Jack and Harriet Bean (deceased) in Royal Oak, MI, grew up on Lake Angelus, MI and moved to permanently Florida to work at IBM. She is survived by brother Christopher (Patti) Bean, sisters Denise (George) Doerr and Mary (Jerry) Stalo, nephews Benjamin (Jennifer), their children Jackson and Siena Bean, Samuel Bean, and Christopher (Grace) Stalo, many cousins and close friends, especially Georgia McGeeney who cared for Cindy for many years like a guardian angel. The family would like to send a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Garden Court and Vitas Hospice, especially Maria, her “favorite nurse”. Cindy loved nature and was an animal lover, starting with the raccoon family she “adopted” as a child. in Royal Oak. Our Father had to convince her they weren’t pets and had to be released to the wild. She always looked for the good and had a positive disposition every day. She will be missed, but is finally at peace with her family in Heaven. A Celebration of Life is planned for a future date on Singer Island, FL.



