Mr. Dale "DB" Bowman, age 68, passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020 at St. Vincent Medical Center - Toledo, Ohio. Family hour 10:30AM Saturday December 5, 2020 from the Chapel of Lawrence E. Moon Funeral Home, 268 North Perry Street, with Funeral service commencing immediately at 11AM. Pastor Kone Bowman, Officiating. Interment Perry Mount Park Cemetery 878 North Perry Street. Friends and Pallbearers will assemble at the funeral home 10:30AM Saturday. Mr. Bowman will lie in state in the Chapel of Lawrence E. Moon Funeral Home, and may be viewed from 12Noon-6PM Friday. www.lawrenceemoonfuneralhomepontiac.com