|
|
Burke, Dale Edward, age 89 of Rochester, passed away November 3, 2019. Loving husband of Alice Burke for 61 years, dear father of Brian Burke, Bradley Burke and Brenda (Scott) Hewett, cherished grandfather of Emily Hewett. Predeceased by his siblings Wilfred, Eleanor and Robert. Funeral Service, Saturday, November 9, 2019 11 a.m. at the Potere-Modetz Funeral Home, 339 Walnut Blvd, Rochester. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday 3-8 p.m. with a Lion’s Club Service at 7 p.m. Interment Guardian Angel Cemetery. Memorials in Dale’s name may be made to the Leader Dogs for the Blind or Rochester Lions Club. Online guest book:
Published in The Oakland Press on Nov. 7, 2019