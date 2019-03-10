|
|
Dale Eldon Millward, 87, of Traverse City and formerly of the Pontiac area, went home to be with his Lord on March 8, 2019. Prior to retirement, he had been foreman and general foreman of Pontiac Motors in Pontiac. He was also successful in real estate following his retirement and a USAF veteran. Survivors include his son, Rev. Daniel (Laura) Millward of Detroit, daughter, Yvonne Larson (Mark Poos) of Phoenix; four grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren and sister Joyce Mourik. He was preceded in death by his wife Evelyn, parents, great grandson “Little Joey” Millward and brothers Bill and Gary. Visitation will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 12 at Redeemer Presbyterian Church, Traverse City with the funeral service beginning at 11 a.m. Please visit www.reynolds-jonkhoff.com to leave condolences for the family and read more about Dale. The family is being served by Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home, Traverse City.
Published in The Oakland Press on Mar. 11, 2019