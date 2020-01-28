|
Dale F. Girdler, January 27, 2020. Loving husband of Mary Lou for 60 years. Dear father of Dan (Julia), Eric (Candice) and Greg (Cathy). Grandfather of Dan, Alec, Joe, Grace, Tom, Graham and Charlotte. Family will receive friends Friday 4-8 p.m. at A.J. Desmond & Sons Funeral Home, 2600 Crooks Rd. (between Maple and Big Beaver), 248-362-2500. Funeral Service Saturday 11 a.m. at Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, 1800 W. Maple Rd., Birmingham. Visitation at church begins at 10 a.m. Interment White Chapel Cemetery. Memorial tributes to Children’s Village of Oakland County Foundation, Bldg. 63W, 1200 N. Telegraph Rd., Pontiac, MI 48341. View obituary and share memories at:
Published in The Oakland Press on Jan. 30, 2020