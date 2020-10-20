Daniel Charles Dugas passed from this life on October 9, 2020. He was a devoted son, predeceased by John and Estelle Dugas, faithful brother to J. Richard, Diane Gillis (Gordon), Pauline Tait (John), Donna Nuznoff (Darrell) and loving uncle to Marisa Sullivan Dugas. Dan, a lifelong resident of Michigan traveled the world in service to his country. He was a proud Navy Veteran. Dan overcame many of life’s challenges, inspiring others with his resilience. He was a kind generous soul who will be missed by those who knew him and loved him. We honor and salute you, Dan. Rest in Peace.



