Daniel Charles Dugas
Daniel Charles Dugas passed from this life on October 9, 2020. He was a devoted son, predeceased by John and Estelle Dugas, faithful brother to J. Richard, Diane Gillis (Gordon), Pauline Tait (John), Donna Nuznoff (Darrell) and loving uncle to Marisa Sullivan Dugas. Dan, a lifelong resident of Michigan traveled the world in service to his country. He was a proud Navy Veteran. Dan overcame many of life’s challenges, inspiring others with his resilience. He was a kind generous soul who will be missed by those who knew him and loved him. We honor and salute you, Dan. Rest in Peace.

Published in The Oakland Press from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
