Dan Eldon passed away on November 13 at the age of 64. He was beloved brother to Diane Eldon Kenefic (Richard), David Eldon (Jan) and the late Dean F. Eldon (Janet), He was a loving uncle to Ashley Eldon Cheatham (Luke), Sarah Eldon, John Eldon and Ryan Eldon. He was preceded in death by his parents John and Daisy Eldon. Dan was an avid bowler who worked at Auburn Lanes until it closed, and more recently at Shelby Lanes. Dan founded his own company "DEPO Brick Paving" and enjoyed laying sidewalks and patios for their customers. Dan loved sports, making friends and to laugh -- his motto was "Enjoy Life!" Funeral Service: 11:00 on Friday December 13 at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 5500 North Adams Rd. Troy, MI 48098. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Michigan Animal Rescue League (MARL) 1624 N. Perry, Pontiac, MI 48340.
Published in The Oakland Press on Dec. 12, 2019