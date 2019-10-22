|
WILSON, DANIEL JOSEPH of Pontiac; October 19, 2019; Age 67; born November 28, 1951 in Detroit, MI. Son of the late Thomas and Mildred Wilson; former husband and good friend of Donna Anne Callaghan; father of Carmen Ava Yakovich (John); brother of Tom Wilson and Cindi Wilson; uncle of Amber Murphy, Cara Riley (Tom), Casey Brueck (Matt), Derek Hartz (Lauren) and the late Derek Wilson; sister-in-law Mary Hartz (Ken). Daniel retired after 30 years of service from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan. He was an avid reader, enjoyed golf and worked as an English instructor at Davenport University. A Celebration of Daniel’s Life will be held Friday, October 25, 2019, 7 p.m. at Donelson, Johns and Evans Funeral Home, Waterford. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday 4-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Detroit Dog Rescue or the animal rescue of your choice. To send a private condolence to the family visit:
Published in The Oakland Press on Oct. 23, 2019