DANIEL LEE PILLSBURY


1944 - 2020
DANIEL LEE PILLSBURY Obituary
of Auburn Hills; died March 10, 2020. He was 75. Born in Goodrich, Michigan on November 17, 1944 to the late Otis and Dorothy (nee: Beltz) Pillsbury. He is survived by three children, Kaye Arquette, Lisa Petersen and David (Erin) Pillsbury; five grandchildren, Tifany, Mathew, Jilian, Andrew and Miranda; also survived by 5 great grandchildren; he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Sandra Kay Pillsbury, one son, Leslie Pillsbury and two brothers, Dennis and Michael Pillsbury. Daniel was a veteran of the U.S. Army-Vietnam and served in the Military Police. He retired from GMSPO after 30 years. He served the City of Auburn Hills for 22 years, TIFA, City Council and retired in 2007 as Mayor Pro-Tem. A celebration of Dan’s life will be at the Oxford American Legion Post #108 (130 E. Drahner Rd., Oxford, Michigan) from 5:00 to 8:00 on Monday, March 16, 2020 with dinner being served at 6:00 P.M. Interment will take place at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Arrangements were entrusted to VILLAGE FUNERAL HOME-ORTONVILLE 135 South Street, Ortonville. To send a condolence to the family, go to
Published in The Oakland Press on Mar. 11, 2020
