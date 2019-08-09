|
of Waterford; August 8, 2019; age 77; Loving husband and soul mate of Mary Kay for 57 years; Beloved father of David (Denise) Scott, Marty (Sandra) Scott, Pat (Tammy) Scott and Jim (Nikki) Scott; Cherished grandfather of Ed, Donovan, Lexi, Lauren, Daniel, Demi, Zach, Mikayla, Ethan, Olivia and Liam; Great-grandfather of Gracie and Ozwald. Son of the late Daniel and Valeria Scott; Preceded in death by his siblings Don (Luanne), Pat, Eileen (Bill) Flynn, his siblings in law Barbara (Don) Fenton, Grace Marie (Chuck) Laveque, Guy (Karen) Jenkinson and Tom Derocher, Sr. Brother in law of Cathy Scott, Trisha Derocher and Rick (Gail) Jenkinson; Nephew of the late Wanda and Martin Peck; Also many loving nieces and nephews. Mr. Scott was a Tool and Die Maker in Skilled Trades at General Motors Pontiac Motor Division. He was a member of St. Benedict Catholic Church for 50 years. He was one of the first Extraordinary Ministers of the Eucharist and Lectors and a former Parish Council President. He was a member of the Pontiac Waterford Elks Lodge #810 and also enjoyed coaching youth sports. The Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Benedict Catholic Church, 80 South Lynn Street, Waterford. Celebrant Father James Mayworm. The family will receive friends on Monday from 3 to 8 p.m. at the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, 5630 Pontiac Lake Road, Waterford, and at the Church on Tuesday 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass at 10 a.m. Rosary Monday evening. Rite of Committal Crescent Hills Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Dominican Sisters of Peace at the Lourdes Community, 2300 Watkins Lake Road, Waterford, MI 48328.
Published in The Oakland Press on Aug. 11, 2019