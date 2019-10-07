The Oakland Press Obituaries
Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home
5929 South Main Street
Clarkston, MI 48346
(248) 625-5231
Danielle DONAGRANDI
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St Daniel Catholic Church
Danielle D. DONAGRANDI

Danielle D. DONAGRANDI Obituary
of Clarkston; Oct. 5, 2019; age 42; beloved daughter of Lou & the late Judy; loving sister of Louis James; also survived by many extended family members. Danielle graduated from Clarkston High School in 1997 and enjoyed attending New Horizons Workshop, Davisburg. She loved babies and baby dolls. Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston Tuesday 4:00pm-9:00pm with a 7pm Rosary Service. Funeral Mass Wednesday 10:00am at St Daniel Catholic Church, Clarkston where friends may visit directly at church at 9:00am. Interment All Saints Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Children’s Miracle Network or Special Olympics. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com
Published in The Oakland Press on Oct. 8, 2019
