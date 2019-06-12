|
Potter, Danny Joe, of Waterford, passed away at age 74 on June 10,2019. Danny was born in Greenup, KY on Nov.7, 1944 and attended Greenup Independent High School. Shortly after school, the Army became his home where he utilized his skills as a cook. Following that, he moved to Michigan to work for GM where he retired in 2006 and remained a proud UAW member. Everyone knew him by his nickname “D.J.” as being the owner of D.J. Potter Towing from 1973 to 2017. When not spending time with family he enjoyed: Classic Cars (especially his 72’ Gremlin), country music, helping others, chit-chatting and most certainly a good meal. This social butterfly found his time well spent on the move! Danny dedicated his life to being a: Devoted husband to Sharon of 52 years; Loving father to Jennifer, Beloved Father-In-Law to Michael; Cherished “Papa” to Brittany, Alyssa and Cameron; Loving Great-Papa to Julian and Raiah. In addition, Danny was a wonderful brother to Janis, and adored Uncle of Carolynn and Teresa. The respect and love do not end there, as many other friends and family idolized him as well. Preceding Danny was his treasured mother, Maggie Mae Potter. A memorial service will be held on June 14,2019 at 2 p.m. at 3530 Auburn Rd. Auburn Hills, MI 48326. Viewing for family and friends will precede the memorial starting at 11am. Words can’t express how much he’ll be forever missed in our hearts and thoughts!
Published in The Oakland Press on June 13, 2019