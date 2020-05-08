Or Copy this URL to Share

JONES, Darence - age 54, passed away, Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at his residence. Public visitation 12 Noon–6 p.m. Friday, May 15, 2020 from the Chapel of Lawrence E. Moon Funeral Home, 268 North Perry Street. Interment Perry Mount Park Cemetery, 878 North Perry Street. Mr. Jones will lie instate in the Chapel of Lawrence E. Moon Funeral Home, and may be viewed from 12 Noon-6 p.m. Friday.



