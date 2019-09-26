|
Darlene Donaldson, born Darlene Bell Whalen in Chicago on March 25, 1936 and met her heavenly Father on September 22, 2019. She attended McCosh grammar school, then Englewood high school, both in Chicago. After graduation she moved to Champlain Illinois to attend the University of Illinois, then transferred to Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo Michigan where she earned a bachelor of arts in education. Continuing her education she went on to earn one masters degree from Wayne State University, and then earned a second masters degree from Oakland University. In 1957 she moved to Pontiac Michigan and taught in the Pontiac school district for 38 years. There she met her future husband Charles Donaldson. They would marry in 1963 in Covert, Michigan; and would later have two children, Diane and Charles Jr. They were happily married for 39 years before the passing of Charles Sr. in 2002. She was a world traveler. Covering multiple continents going to places such as Africa, Europe, the Caribbean, Asia, Costa Rica and her last trip was to Morocco in September of 2018. She loved serving others, including volunteering at the Baldwin Center soup kitchen, supporting her sorority sisters of Delta Sigma Theta, and travelling to the annual Civitan conference. Darlene was an active member in the church, and she enjoyed her time singing in the choir at All Saints. She kept memberships to multiple community groups, including the Detroit Zoo and enjoyed concerts with the Detroit Symphony Orchestra. During the cold Michigan winter's she would travel to Florida and have some fun in the sun with her sister Jewel. She is survived by her daughter Diane and son Charles Jr (Erin); sisters Jewel Ecton and Gloria Woody (Roger); Nephews Michael Ecton (Patricia), Perry Ecton, Stanley Grice, and Roger Thatch; Nieces Aurelia Ecton, and Donniece Thatch. September 29 viewing at Sparks Griffin, family from 12-1 p.m., public from 1-4 p.m. Funeral September 30, 11 a.m. at All Saints. Reception to follow at the church, 2 p.m. ceremony and burial at the cemetery.
Published in The Oakland Press on Sept. 27, 2019