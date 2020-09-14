of Fenton; Age 78; September 11, 2020. Preceded in death by her loving husband to A.T. “Chico” Mack of 59 blessed years; cherished mother of Mark (Caroline) Mack, Todd Mack, and Gill (Sonya) Mack; beloved grandmother of Justin, Marissa, Tony, Natalie, and Emily; great grandmother of Kennedee and Karson; special sister of Wallace (Diane) Whittington and Kendra Pankey. Darlene was extremely proud of her continuous role in her grandchildren and great grandchildren’s faith, as well as her three sons and husband. She was deeply influential in all their lives. She raised her family in the eyes of the lord and through the joy of her cooking. Friends may visit at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home Thursday September 17 beginning at 10am followed by a Funeral Service at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. Please share your condolences or memories with Darlene’s family on her online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com